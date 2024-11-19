Fantasy Basketball
Mason Plumlee

Mason Plumlee News: Grabs 11 rebounds in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Plumlee ended Monday's 109-99 loss to the Magic with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists in 23 minutes.

Plumlee filled in for Jusuf Nurkic (ankle), who had to take a day off after attempting to play though an injury. Although Plumlee didn't produce as a scorer, he held up in the paint with 11 boards and outdid Goga Bitadze in the category. If Nurkic needs more time to heal, Plumlee will be in line for another start against the Knicks Wednesday evening.

Mason Plumlee
Phoenix Suns
