Mason Plumlee News: Grabs nine boards vs. Golden State
Plumlee notched two points (2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Saturday's 109-105 loss to the Warriors.
Plumlee made his eighth start of the season Saturday as Jusuf Nurkic began his three-game suspension. Plumlee co-led the Suns in rebounding with Josh Okogie, and the former tied a season high with six assists. Plumlee should remain in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies due to Nurkic's suspension.
