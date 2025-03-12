Mason Plumlee News: Inserted into starting lineup

Plumlee is in Phoenix's starting lineup against Houston on Wednesday.

Plumlee will make his 19th start of the season Wednesday (and his first since Jan. 18) due to the absence of Nick Richards (ankle). Plumlee has scored in double digits over his last four games, and over that span he has shot 76.9 percent from the field and averaged 13.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 24.5 minutes.