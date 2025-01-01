Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mason Plumlee headshot

Mason Plumlee News: Nearly double-doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Plumlee finished with 12 points (6-6 FG), eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

This was one of Plumlee's best performances of the season as he recorded his third game of the campaign with at least three blocks. Jusuf Nurkic will miss one more game with his suspension, making Plumlee an attractive streaming option against the Pacers on Saturday.

Mason Plumlee
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now