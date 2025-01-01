Mason Plumlee News: Nearly double-doubles

Plumlee finished with 12 points (6-6 FG), eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

This was one of Plumlee's best performances of the season as he recorded his third game of the campaign with at least three blocks. Jusuf Nurkic will miss one more game with his suspension, making Plumlee an attractive streaming option against the Pacers on Saturday.