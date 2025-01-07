Mason Plumlee News: Only 13 minutes as starter

Plumlee had two points (1-1 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 13 minutes during Monday's 109-99 victory over the 76ers.

Plumlee was on the floor for only 13 minutes as a starter during Monday's game against the 76ers. Outside of seven rebounds and two blocks, the veteran big man didn't make much of an impact in the paint for Phoenix. With head coach Frank Vogel experimenting with lineups, it'll be interesting to see if Plumlee's minutes continue to dip.