Mason Plumlee headshot

Mason Plumlee News: Plays one minute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Plumlee finished with one rebound in one minute during Tuesday's 125-116 win over the Celtics.

This was Plumlee's debut for the Spurs, and as expected, he was utilized as an emergency depth option off the bench. There's no fantasy appeal here.

Mason Plumlee
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Plumlee See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Plumlee See More
Spurs vs. Pistons Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Matchup (March 5, 2026)
NBA
Spurs vs. Pistons Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Matchup (March 5, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago