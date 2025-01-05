Mason Plumlee News: Promoted to starter

Plumlee is expected to be the Suns' starting center moving forward, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Phoenix's recent struggles have been well-documented, so it appears the Suns are looking to rejuvenate their team by changing the starting unit. Jusuf Nurkic is cleared to return from a three-game suspension but is expected to take a back seat to Plumlee, who started on the former's behalf during his ban. Nurkic's three-game suspension saw Plumlee average 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 24.3 minutes per contest.