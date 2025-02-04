Fantasy Basketball
Mason Plumlee headshot

Mason Plumlee News: Pulls down 12 rebounds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 11:35am

Plumlee accumulated six points (3-4 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes during Monday's 121-119 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Plumlee had a strong showing Monday, playing slightly more minutes than Nick Richards (18) as a result. Despite playing just 17.9 minutes per game over his last six outings, Plumlee has remained a viable streamer in very deep formats with averages of 4.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks on 57.1 percent shooting from the field.

