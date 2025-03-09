Mason Plumlee News: Reaches double figures off bench

Plumlee amassed 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes during Sunday's 125-116 win over the Mavericks.

Plumlee provided a nice lift offensively and on the glass in Sunday's contest, coming off the bench and finishing as one of six Suns players with a double-digit point total in a winning effort. Plumlee has reached double figures in scoring in seven outings, his fifth while coming off the bench. In all seven of those contests, Plumlee accompanied his double-digit point total with at least five boards.