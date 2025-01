Plumlee accumulated six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and four steals across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 108-84 win over the Nets.

Plumlee had a solid performance off the bench for the Suns in Wednesday's win against the Nets. The veteran big man finished with a season-high four steals to go along with six points and five rebounds.