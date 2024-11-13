Mason Plumlee News: Shines in spot start

Plumlee produced 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 victory over the Jazz.

Plumlee turned back the clock, recording his first double-double of the season. Jusuf Nurkic was sidelined with an ongoing ankle concern, allowing Plumlee to start for the first time since joining the Suns. If Nurkic is forced to miss additional time, Plumlee is likely to hold onto the starting role, making him a nightly double-double threat, with a proven ability to provide serviceable assist numbers from the center position.