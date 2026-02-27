Mason Plumlee News: Signs with Spurs
Plumlee signed a rest-of-season contract with the Spurs on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Plumlee recently completed a 10-day stint with the Spurs, but he never made an appearance. He'll now be an emergency depth option off the bench for the remainder of the campaign.
