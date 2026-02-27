Mason Plumlee headshot

Mason Plumlee News: Signs with Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Plumlee signed a rest-of-season contract with the Spurs on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Plumlee recently completed a 10-day stint with the Spurs, but he never made an appearance. He'll now be an emergency depth option off the bench for the remainder of the campaign.

Mason Plumlee
San Antonio Spurs
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mason Plumlee
