Plumlee is in the Suns' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Plumlee will make his eighth start of the regular season Saturday as Jusuf Nurkic begins serving his three-game suspension. Plumlee is averaging 6.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks over 24.4 minutes per game as a starter this season.