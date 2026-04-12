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Mason Plumlee News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Plumlee will start Sunday versus the Nuggets, Matt Guzman of SI.com reports.

Both Victor Wembenyama (ribs) and Luke Kornet (shoulder) will skip San Antonio's regular-season finale, which will result in Plumlee earning his third start of the season. In his previous two starts, Plumlee averaged 5.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Mason Plumlee
San Antonio Spurs
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