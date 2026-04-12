Mason Plumlee News: Starting Sunday
Plumlee will start Sunday versus the Nuggets, Matt Guzman of SI.com reports.
Both Victor Wembenyama (ribs) and Luke Kornet (shoulder) will skip San Antonio's regular-season finale, which will result in Plumlee earning his third start of the season. In his previous two starts, Plumlee averaged 5.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
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