Mason Plumlee News: Strong performance off bench

Plumlee chipped in six points (2-2 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 127-118 overtime loss to Sacramento.

With Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) leaving the game early, Plumlee saw increased run. He tied his season high in minutes played and set high-water marks in rebounds and assists. If Nurkic is forced to miss time, Plumlee would likely slide into the starting lineup, but the veteran center has limited upside.