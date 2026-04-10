Matas Buzelis Injury: Chance to play Friday
Buzelis (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic.
Buzelis has a chance to snap a three-game absence due to an illness, but given the Bulls aren't competing for a playoff spot, it's unlikely he sees a major role even if cleared to suit up. Leonard Miller has taken advantage of increased playing time in Buzelis' absence, and that should continue Friday if the latter remains in street clothes.
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