Matas Buzelis headshot

Matas Buzelis Injury: Chance to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Buzelis (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic.

Buzelis has a chance to snap a three-game absence due to an illness, but given the Bulls aren't competing for a playoff spot, it's unlikely he sees a major role even if cleared to suit up. Leonard Miller has taken advantage of increased playing time in Buzelis' absence, and that should continue Friday if the latter remains in street clothes.

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matas Buzelis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matas Buzelis See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago