Matas Buzelis headshot

Matas Buzelis Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 9:07am

Buzelis (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.

After not being listed on the Bulls' initial injury report, Buzelis has been downgraded to questionable after presumably waking up under the weather. If he's sidelined, Isaac Okoro, Patrick Williams and Leonard Miller would all be candidates for increased roles.

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
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