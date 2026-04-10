Matas Buzelis Injury: Exits early Friday
Buzelis won't return to Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. He'll finish with 14 points (6-17 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 27 minutes.
Buzelis was cleared to return from a three-game absence due to an illness but picked up an ankle injury and exited to the locker room with 10:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. The second-year forward should be considered questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale in Dallas until the Bulls offer an update on his status.
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