Matas Buzelis Injury: Fails to return Tuesday
Buzelis didn't return to Tuesday's game against San Antonio due to an ankle sprain, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports. He ended with 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes.
Buzelis went down near the end of the third quarter and wasn't able to return after being diagnosed with an ankle sprain. It remains to be seen whether he'll be ready to play Thursday in Phoenix, though he'll presumably be re-evaluated within the next day or so to determine his availability moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matas Buzelis See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability13 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1120 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights22 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 724 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2636 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matas Buzelis See More