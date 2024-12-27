Fantasy Basketball
Matas Buzelis Injury: Iffy to face Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Buzelis (illness) is questionable to face the Bucks on Saturday.

Buzelis missed the loss to the Hawks on Thursday due to an illness, and the questionable tag ahead of Saturday's contest doesn't clarify his status. As such, a decision will likely be made closer to Saturday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff. Buzelis is averaging 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game since the beginning of December while experiencing an uptick in his minutes off the bench.

