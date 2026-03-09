Matas Buzelis Injury: Likely to play Tuesday

Buzelis (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Buzelis is listed on the injury report with a right ankle sprain that forced him to miss Thursday's contest against the Suns, though he returned Sunday against the Kings. Carrying a probable tag, the 21-year-old will likely be available Tuesday. Over his past 10 games, the forward is averaging 17.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocks in 29.3 minutes per contest.