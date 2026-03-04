Matas Buzelis Injury: Listed as questionable
Buzelis (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Buzelis didn't return to Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City due to an ankle sprain, and the forward is considered day-to-day. Additionally, Josh Giddey (ankle) is also questionable for Chicago. If Buzelis ends up sitting, the Bulls could turn to Leonard Miller with so many injuries on the roster.
