Matas Buzelis headshot

Matas Buzelis Injury: Picks up lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Buzelis left Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to a lower-body injury, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Buzelis limped off the court in the waning seconds of the third quarter and went to the locker room. He was spotted sitting on the bench shortly after being evaluated, though the team has yet to provide an update on his status for the remainder of the contest.

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matas Buzelis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matas Buzelis See More
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
36 days ago