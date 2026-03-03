Matas Buzelis Injury: Picks up lower-body injury
Buzelis left Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to a lower-body injury, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Buzelis limped off the court in the waning seconds of the third quarter and went to the locker room. He was spotted sitting on the bench shortly after being evaluated, though the team has yet to provide an update on his status for the remainder of the contest.
