Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matas Buzelis headshot

Matas Buzelis Injury: Questionable against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Buzelis is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Hawks due to an illness.

Buzelis has become a consistent member of Chicago's rotation, averaging 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in 17.9 minutes in nine appearances since the beginning of December. If the rookie forward is unable to suit up against Atlanta, Julian Phillips, Torrey Craig and Dalen Terry are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now