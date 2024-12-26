Matas Buzelis Injury: Questionable against Atlanta

Buzelis is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Hawks due to an illness.

Buzelis has become a consistent member of Chicago's rotation, averaging 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in 17.9 minutes in nine appearances since the beginning of December. If the rookie forward is unable to suit up against Atlanta, Julian Phillips, Torrey Craig and Dalen Terry are candidates to receive increased playing time.