Matas Buzelis Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Buzelis (illness) won't play Sunday versus the Suns, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Buzelis is feeling under the weather and won't be able to give it a go Sunday, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Wizards. With Buzelis out, there will be more minutes available for Leonard Miller, Patrick Williams and Collin Sexton.
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