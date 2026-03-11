Matas Buzelis headshot

Matas Buzelis Injury: Tabbed probable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Buzelis is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a sprained right ankle.

Buzelis pops up on the injury report for the opening leg of a back-to-back set due to an ankle injury. The second-year forward, who's fresh off his first 40-point game, is expected to play through the issue Thursday night.

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
