Matas Buzelis Injury: Tabbed probable for Thursday
Buzelis is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a sprained right ankle.
Buzelis pops up on the injury report for the opening leg of a back-to-back set due to an ankle injury. The second-year forward, who's fresh off his first 40-point game, is expected to play through the issue Thursday night.
