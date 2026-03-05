Matas Buzelis Injury: Won't go Thursday
Buzelis (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Buzelis will miss his first game of the season after picking up an ankle injury in Chicago's previous matchup Tuesday against Oklahoma City. Jalen Smith (calf) and Patrick Williams (quadriceps) are also out, so it'll be up to Leonard Miller, Lachlan Olbrich and Nick Richards to step up in the frontcourt.
