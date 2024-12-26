Fantasy Basketball
Matas Buzelis Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 3:21pm

Buzelis (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Buzelis will miss his second game of the season due to the illness, and his next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Milwaukee. With the rookie joining Lonzo Ball (illness), Ayo Dosunmu (Achilles) and Josh Giddey (ankle) on the sideline, Talen Horton-Tucker, Julian Phillips and Dalen Terry are candidates for increased roles.

