Matas Buzelis News: Available Sunday
Buzelis (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Kings.
Buzelis missed Thursday's game with an ankle injury, but he will return to action Sunday. Over his last five appearances, he holds averages of 19.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29.4 minutes per contest.
