Matas Buzelis headshot

Matas Buzelis News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 5:05pm

Buzelis (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Kings.

Buzelis missed Thursday's game with an ankle injury, but he will return to action Sunday. Over his last five appearances, he holds averages of 19.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29.4 minutes per contest.

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
