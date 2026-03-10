Matas Buzelis News: Available Tuesday
Buzelis (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against Golden State.
Buzelis will shake off his probable tag due to a right ankle sprain and suit up Tuesday. Over eight outings since the All-Star break, the second-year forward has averaged 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 29.8 minutes per contest.
