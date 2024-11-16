Matas Buzelis News: Briefly headed back to G League

The Bulls assigned Buzelis to the Windy City Bulls of the G League on Saturday. He will play in Saturday's game versus the Motor City Cruise and then be recalled to the NBA.

Buzelis was drafted No. 11 overall by the Bulls in the 2024 NBA Draft but is averaging just 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.5 minutes across 12 NBA appearances. The rookie forward should receive increased playing time in the G League.