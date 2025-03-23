Matas Buzelis News: Career-high 31 points in victory

Buzelis produced 31 points (12-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Saturday's 146-115 win over the Lakers.

The rookie returned to the starting five due to Tre Jones (foot) being sidelined, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Coby White (36 points). Buzelis also sank a career-high five three-pointers en route to a career-high mark in points. The 20-year-old will likely continue to receive an increased role while Jones and Lonzo Ball (wrist) are sidelined.