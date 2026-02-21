Matas Buzelis headshot

Matas Buzelis News: Career-high six blocks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 8:12pm

Buzelis amassed 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, six blocks and two steals over 30 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 loss to Detroit.

Despite yet another Bulls loss, Buzelis turned in a strong two-way performance, including a career-high six blocks. After a somewhat frustrating start to the season, the sophomore has now played at least 30 minutes in 10 of the past 14 games, seemingly earning the trust of head coach Billy Donovan. During that time, Buzelis has averaged 14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 blocks and 2.6 three-pointers, good enough for top-90 value.

