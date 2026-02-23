Matas Buzelis News: Chips in team-high 15 in loss

Buzelis racked up 15 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and four rebounds across 26 minutes during Sunday's 105-99 loss to the Knicks.

The Bulls got incredibly balanced scoring up and down the lineup -- nine of the 10 players who got on the court for Chicago scored at least eight points -- but Buzelis' 15 was the high-water mark. The second-year forward has scored at least 15 points in seven of nine games in February, averaging 14.4 points, 5.2 boards, 2.4 threes, 2.3 blocks and 2.0 assists on the month.