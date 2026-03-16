Matas Buzelis News: Delivers 29 points in victory

Buzelis finished with 29 points (12-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 132-107 win over Memphis.

Buzelis continues to let it fly from beyond the arc and has now attempted double-digit triples in four straight matchups. He hasn't been particularly effective from deep during this stretch, but he has managed to drill five treys on two separate occasions. Buzelis also responded well after failing to record a defensive stat in his previous appearance by swatting three shots Monday, marking the second time he's done so through seven March showings.