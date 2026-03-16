Matas Buzelis News: Delivers 29 points in victory
Buzelis finished with 29 points (12-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 132-107 win over Memphis.
Buzelis continues to let it fly from beyond the arc and has now attempted double-digit triples in four straight matchups. He hasn't been particularly effective from deep during this stretch, but he has managed to drill five treys on two separate occasions. Buzelis also responded well after failing to record a defensive stat in his previous appearance by swatting three shots Monday, marking the second time he's done so through seven March showings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matas Buzelis See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 88 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Final Moves to Make Before Yahoo Deadline12 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability26 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1133 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights35 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matas Buzelis See More