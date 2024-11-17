Matas Buzelis News: Dominant in G League loss

Buzelis produced 24 points (11-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 G league loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Buzelis briefly joined Windy City for its matchup against the Cruise, during which the rookie led the squad in points, rebounds and three-pointers made. The 20-year-old has produced a limited impact with the parent club this season, in which he has averaged 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds across 8.5 minutes per game over 12 regular-season appearances.