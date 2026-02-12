Matas Buzelis headshot

Matas Buzelis News: Drills trio of threes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 8:21am

Buzelis recorded 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 loss to Boston.

Buzelis finished one point shy of tying the team high on the night and two rebounds shy of a double-double. He's also in a good rhythm with his shot after back-to-back games with three makes from behind the arc. Over his past five games, Buzelis is averaging 3.4 threes per game.

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matas Buzelis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matas Buzelis See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide
Author Image
Dan Bruno
17 days ago