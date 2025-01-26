Matas Buzelis News: Efficient in limited run

Buzelis accumulated six points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds over 12 minutes during Saturday's 109-97 loss to the 76ers.

Buzelis received fewer than 20 minutes of playing time for the 16th consecutive contest. With the Bulls likely to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline, the 20-year-old could be in line for more playing time in the latter half of the season. Over his last five outings, Buzelis has averaged 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per contest.