Matas Buzelis News: Efficient in victory

Buzelis ended Friday's 119-89 win over Washington with 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 32 minutes.

Buzelis' efficient shooting helped him record double-digit points for his fifth straight outing. Since being inserted into the starting lineup on Feb. 5, the rookie forward is averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks in 27.2 minutes across 30 appearances.