Matas Buzelis headshot

Matas Buzelis News: First career start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 5:00pm

Buzelis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

With Lonzo Ball (knee) taking a seat Wednesday. Buzelis will draw his first career start with the Bulls. The rookie forward has averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 2.5 threes in 26.1 minutes over his last four games, and he's set for a boost in playing time against Minnesota.

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
