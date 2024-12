Buzelis (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Buzelis will return Saturday from a one-game absence due to an illness. The rookie first-round pick has seen his minutes off the bench increase over his last 15 games, during which he has averaged 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds over 17.5 minutes per contest.