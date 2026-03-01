Matas Buzelis headshot

Matas Buzelis News: Hits for 20 in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Buzelis amassed 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 32 minutes during Sunday's 120-97 victory over the Bucks.

The second-year forward reached 20 points for a third straight game while making an impact at the defensive end once again. Over his last 11 games, Buzelis is averaging 18.2 points, 5.9 boards, 3.1 threes, 2.3 assists and 1.9 blocks.

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
