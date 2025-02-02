Matas Buzelis News: Leader off bench in defeat

Buzelis posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Sunday's 127-119 loss to the Pistons.

Buzelis provided a spark off the Bulls bench in Sunday's contest, leading all second unit players in scoring and threes made while hauling in a trio of rebounds in a bench-leading minute total. Buzelis has connected on at least two threes in 11 outings, including in three straight contests. He has now surpassed the double-digit mark in seven appearances and in three straight outings.