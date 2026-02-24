Matas Buzelis News: Logs career highs in loss
Buzelis posted 32 points (13-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 131-99 loss to the Hornets.
Buzelis turned in an impressive performance in this one, racking up a game- and career-high 32 points. The second-year forward also knocked down at least six triples for the second time this season and has made at least three three-pointers in four of his last six outings. The 21-year-old also set a career high in field-goal attempts, and while consistency has been somewhat of an issue on the offensive end, he should continue to see plenty of shots falling his way as the Bulls prioritize their youth movement the rest of the campaign.
