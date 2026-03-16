Matas Buzelis headshot

Matas Buzelis News: Makes history in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Buzelis supplied 29 points (12-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 32 minutes during Monday's 132-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Buzelis put together another commanding performance, becoming the first Bulls player to record at least 100 three-pointers and 100 blocks in a single season. He is also now one of only two players in the league to have recorded at least 100 three-pointers and 100 blocks this season, the other being Victor Wembanyama. From a fantasy perspective, Buzelis has been a borderline top 40 player in 12 games over the past month, averaging 20.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.7 blocks and 3.1 three-pointers.

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
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