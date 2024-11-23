Matas Buzelis News: Meaningful role Friday

Buzelis provided nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes during Friday's 136-122 win over the Hawks.

Buzelis played at least 20 minutes for the first time in more than two weeks, a welcome sign for Bulls fans. With Patrick Williams sidelined due to a foot injury, head coach Billy Donovan went on record stating that he expects Buzelis to play more for the time being. We are yet to see a lot from the rookie but the next could of games could be a great opportunity for him to push for a more sizeable role moving forward.