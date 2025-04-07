Matas Buzelis News: Muted performance in win

Buzelis finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 24 minutes during Sunday's 131-117 win over the Hornets.

This was a quiet game by Buzelis' recent standards. With the Bulls giving the rookie more responsibility, he's been able to take advantage. Over his last seven games, he's been a sixth-round value in nine-category formats with 13.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers.