Matas Buzelis News: Plays only 13 minutes

Buzelis registered seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 13 minutes during Monday's 122-121 victory over the Raptors.

Despite Zach LaVine (back) missing Monday's contest, Buzelis saw his fewest minutes since Nov. 29. Over his last six appearances, the rookie has averaged 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game. However, with Patrick Williams back in action and LaVine not expected to miss significant time, Buzelis' role may continue to shrink.