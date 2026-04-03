Matas Buzelis News: Poor performance in loss

Buzelis closed Friday's 136-96 loss to the Knicks with 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and six rebounds across 23 minutes.

Buzelis is the future of the Bulls' franchise, but he didn't look the part in this 40-point loss to the Knicks. The young forward has taken a big leap in his game in his second season in The Association, so one bad game won't erase what he's done throughout the current campaign. The recent performances are a bit worrisome from a fantasy perspective, however, as Buzelis has failed to surpass the 15-point mark in three of his last five appearances despite maintaining his starting role.