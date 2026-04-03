Matas Buzelis headshot

Matas Buzelis News: Poor performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Buzelis closed Friday's 136-96 loss to the Knicks with 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and six rebounds across 23 minutes.

Buzelis is the future of the Bulls' franchise, but he didn't look the part in this 40-point loss to the Knicks. The young forward has taken a big leap in his game in his second season in The Association, so one bad game won't erase what he's done throughout the current campaign. The recent performances are a bit worrisome from a fantasy perspective, however, as Buzelis has failed to surpass the 15-point mark in three of his last five appearances despite maintaining his starting role.

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matas Buzelis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matas Buzelis See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week
Author Image
Mike Barner
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 24 Start/Sit Guide: Best Lineup Moves
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 24 Start/Sit Guide: Best Lineup Moves
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 28
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
9 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Players for Championship Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Players for Championship Week
Author Image
Mike Barner
11 days ago