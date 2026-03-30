Matas Buzelis headshot

Matas Buzelis News: Poor shooting performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Buzelis finished with 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 129-114 loss to the Spurs.

Buzelis took a huge step back compared to his recent performances, and this was one of his worst three-point shooting performances since the All-Star break. Buzelis has been struggling with his outside shot of late and has gone 5-for-23 from deep in his last three outings. That said, even if he struggles from deep, Buzelis does enough in other categories, and usually scores at a strong pace, so fantasy managers can overlook those problems and continue to trust him in fantasy playoffs.

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
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